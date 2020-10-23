David (knee) will play in Sunday's game versus the Raiders.
David upgraded to full participation after two limited sessions this week, and he'll avoid missing his first game since 2018. The 30-year-old linebacker has been a fantastic IDP contributor this season, averaging 7.8 tackles per game and adding 1.5 sacks and three pass breakups through six contests.
