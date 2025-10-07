David logged nine tackles (five solo) and one interception during the Buccaneers' 38-35 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

David played every single defensive snap for the third time this season and finished tied with Jacob Parrish for most tackles on the Bucs. David made the play of the game for Tampa Bay late in the fourth quarter, when he jumped in front a Sam Darnold pass intended for Cooper Kupp. David's interception put the Buccaneers in Seahawks territory and ultimately led to Chase McLaughlin's game-winning, 39-yard field goal five plays later. David is showing no signs of slowing down in his 14th NFL season, and the 2012 first-rounder has opened the 2025 campaign with 34 tackles (17 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and two pass defenses (including one interception) through five games.