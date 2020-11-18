David recorded six tackles (five solo), including one solo, in the Buccaneers' 46-23 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The veteran linebacker shared the team lead in stops with Devin White while a tally of at least six tackles for the seventh time this season. David played a season-low 48 snaps in the contest, but that represented 100 percent of the Buccaneers' defensive plays on a day when they consistently frustrated the Panthers offense. David's prominent role in coordinator Todd Bowles' defense should render him a strong IDP play once again during a Week 11 Monday night battle versus the run-centric Rams.