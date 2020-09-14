David compiled 11 tackles (seven solo), including 2.5 for loss, and was also credited with one quarterback hit in a 34-23 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

David shared the team lead in tackles with fellow linebacker Devin White, turning in a vintage effort on a disappointing afternoon for the Buccaneers overall. The versatile veteran finished 2019 with at least seven stops in eight of his last 10 games, and judging by Sunday's effort, it appears he's primed for another standout campaign.