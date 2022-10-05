David recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's 41-31 loss to the Chiefs.

David reached double-digit tackles for the first time this season, as he made 10 stops Sunday against Kansas City. The 11-year linebacker also played 100 percent of the Bucs' defensive snaps in Week 4, and he'll look to provide yet another adequate performance Sunday against the Falcons.

