David recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's 41-31 loss to the Chiefs.
David reached double-digit tackles for the first time this season, as he made 10 stops Sunday against Kansas City. The 11-year linebacker also played 100 percent of the Bucs' defensive snaps in Week 4, and he'll look to provide yet another adequate performance Sunday against the Falcons.
