Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Compiles six tackles in loss
David posted six tackles (four solo) -- including one for loss -- in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Falcons.
David continues to serve as a steady source of tackles, with Sunday's game serving as his fourth straight with at least six stops. The 27-year-old linebacker has yet to record a sack this season, but he's already tied a career high with four forced fumbles while also establishing a new high-water mark with four fumble recoveries. David's week-to-week consistency should continue rendering him an above-average IDP option for the balance of the campaign.
