David recorded nine tackles (five solo), including one for loss, and an interception in Sunday's 38-35 win over the Seahawks.

The elder statesman of the Buccaneers defense was in vintage form Sunday, sharing the team lead in tackles with Jacob Parrish and recording his first interception of the season at a critical moment. David got hold of a deflected Sam Darnold pass intended for Cooper Kupp at the Seahawks' 38-yard line with just under a minute remaining, setting Tampa Bay up in prime position for what would eventually be a game-winning field goal. The indefatigable David isn't showing any signs of slowing down early in his age-35 season, already posting at three tallies of at least nine stops and playing every single defensive snap against Seattle.