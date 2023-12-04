David (groin), "will hopefully be close" and ready to play Week 14 against the Falcons, according to head coach Todd Bowels, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

David has missed each of the team's last two games, but it appears he has a chance to return Sunday against Atlanta. It'll be good news for Tampa Bay's defense if he can, not only from a talent level but also due to the number of injuries the team is currently dealing with at linebacker.