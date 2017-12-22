Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Could return Sunday
David (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Carolina, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
A limited participant at every practice this week, David is hoping to avoid a second consecutive absence. He seems to be truly questionable, potentially coming down to a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Another absence would free up snaps for Adarius Glanton and Kendell Beckwith, but Kwon Alexander would still be the clear IDP of choice in the Tampa Bay linebacking corps. It'll be an upgrade for Carolina running backs Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Stewart if David isn't able to play or is limited in effectiveness due to the injury.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Returns as limited participant Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Out Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Non-participant Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Racks up 14 tackles in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Leads team in tackles•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Compiles six tackles in loss•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...