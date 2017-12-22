Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Could return Sunday

David (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Carolina, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

A limited participant at every practice this week, David is hoping to avoid a second consecutive absence. He seems to be truly questionable, potentially coming down to a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Another absence would free up snaps for Adarius Glanton and Kendell Beckwith, but Kwon Alexander would still be the clear IDP of choice in the Tampa Bay linebacking corps. It'll be an upgrade for Carolina running backs Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Stewart if David isn't able to play or is limited in effectiveness due to the injury.