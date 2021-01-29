The Buccaneers estimate that David (hamstring) would be listed as questionable if they had a game this Sunday.
The Bucs, of course, won't actually play until the following Sunday, taking on Kansas City in the Super Bowl. David was held out of every practice this week, but there hasn't been any report suggesting his hamstring injury is serious. Consequently, he'll likely get out on the practice field in some capacity next week.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Usual solid tackle tally in win•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Outstanding in wild-card win•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Finishes regular season strong•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Another five-tackle effort•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Modest tackle numbers in win•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Racks up tackles in loss•