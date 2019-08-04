Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Dealing with knee issue
Head coach Bruce Arians confirmed Saturday that David is dealing with a knee issue and will be evaluated further, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
The star linebacker has been enjoying an impressive camp while adapting to new coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme. However, David missed both Friday's and Saturday's practices with what Arians confirmed was swelling. Consider David day-to-day for the time being.
