Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Does it all in Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
David tallied six total tackles (three solo), one pass defensed and one forced fumble in Thursday's 29-28 loss to the Falcons.
The 35-year-old linebacker forced a fumble on Darnell Mooney in the fourth quarter of Thursday's loss, but the Buccaneers were unable to recover. David remains an integral part of Tampa Bay's defense, recording a team-leading 95 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, three passes defensed, with one interception, and two forced fumbles across 14 appearances this season. He's expected to operate as the team's top inside linebacker in the Week 16 matchup against the Panthers.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Six stops in win•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Registers eight tackles in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Limited production Week 11•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Paces team in tackles again•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Leads team with 10 stops Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Playing in Week 8•