David tallied six total tackles (three solo), one pass defensed and one forced fumble in Thursday's 29-28 loss to the Falcons.

The 35-year-old linebacker forced a fumble on Darnell Mooney in the fourth quarter of Thursday's loss, but the Buccaneers were unable to recover. David remains an integral part of Tampa Bay's defense, recording a team-leading 95 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, three passes defensed, with one interception, and two forced fumbles across 14 appearances this season. He's expected to operate as the team's top inside linebacker in the Week 16 matchup against the Panthers.