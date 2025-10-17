David (knee) did not participate in Friday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

David has opened the week with back-to-back DNPs due to a knee injury. He has been a regular on the Buccaneers' injury report this season, so he should have a good chance to play against the Lions on Monday unless he also misses Saturday's practice. David has 40 tackles (21 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and two pass defenses (one interception) through the first six games of the regular season.