David recorded 12 tackles (nine solo), including a sack and additional tackle for loss, and one defensed pass in the Buccaneers' 20-6 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
David set the pace for the Bucs in stops with a standout effort that included his second-highest tackle tally of the season and his second sack of the campaign as well. The 33-year-old is already up to 40 tackles through five games, leaving him well on pace to blow past the career-high 123 stops he's recorded in two prior seasons.
