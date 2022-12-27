David recorded 10 tackles (seven solo), including one for loss, and was also credited with a defensed pass in the Buccaneers' 19-16 overtime win over the Cardinals on Sunday night.
David came through with a team-high tackle total for the second straight contest. The veteran linebacker now has four double-digit tackle tallies on the campaign and needs at least 12 stops over the final two games of the season to post his highest total in that category since 2015.
