David (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Lions, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

David has worked through a knee injury for much of the season, but he managed to practice in full Saturday after logging back-to-back DNPs to open the week. Given how the Buccaneers have limited David's practice snaps this season, the veteran linebacker should be cleared to play in Monday's road contest. In the event that he doesn't play or operates under a snap count on defense, Deion Jones would be the top candidate to see more snaps at inside linebacker alongside SirVocea Dennis.