David (concussion) was forced out of Sunday's game against the Vikings, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

David collided with teammate Vita Vea during the second half of Sunday's season opener, and it appears he took a hit to the head and will be questionable to return for the remainder of this contest. The 33-year-old collected over 100 tackles for the tenth time in his career last season, and his absence will be a significant loss for Tampa Bay's defense. With David sidelined, K.J. Britt and SirVocea Dennis will step up into bigger roles alongside starting inside linebacker Devin White.