Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Excels in return

David collected 12 tackles (10 solo), a sack and a pass defensed in the Buccaneers' 24-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

David was outstanding in his two-game return from an MCL injury, easily pacing the team in tackles while recording his first full sack of the season. The 28-year-old has logged no fewer than six stops in any game this season, and he's totaled seven or more in five consecutive contests. Now apparently back at full health, David will look to once play a key role against a dangerous Saints offense in Week 14.