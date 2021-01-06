David supplied eight tackles (five solo), including one for loss, in the Buccaneers' 44-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The veteran linebacker racked up the second-highest number of tackles for the Buccaneers on the day, allowing him to finish the regular campaign on a strong note. David heads into the first postseason of his storied career having posted eight or more tackles in four of his last six contests, and having filled out the IDP stat sheet with 117 stops (82 solo), 1.5 sacks, one interception, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while playing all 16 games for the second straight season.