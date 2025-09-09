Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Finishes with nine tackles Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
David logged nine tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 23-20 win over Atlanta.
David finished fourth on the Bucs in stops, as the team had three players hit the double-digit mark. Among the linebacker's tackles was one that went for a loss, and he also registered a QB hit. David has reached triple-digit tackles in seven of his past eight seasons and is off to a fast start in his quest to reach that mark again this year.
