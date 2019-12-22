Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Forces fumble in loss
David logged 10 tackles (eight solo) and forced a fumble in Saturday's 23-20 loss to the Texans.
David has logged no fewer than five tackles in any game this season, but this was his first double-digit effort since Week 8. He's forced a fumble in consecutive games.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Ties for team lead in tackles•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Posts six tackles•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Active in Week 13 win•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Registers eight tackles in win•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Another strong tackle tally•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Productive day against Cardinals•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...