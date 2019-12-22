Play

Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Forces fumble in loss

David logged 10 tackles (eight solo) and forced a fumble in Saturday's 23-20 loss to the Texans.

David has logged no fewer than five tackles in any game this season, but this was his first double-digit effort since Week 8. He's forced a fumble in consecutive games.

