Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Full go Thursday
David (knee) practiced in full Thursday, Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
David underwent a minor knee procedure in early August, and appears to be coming into health just in time for Sunday's season opener. He and rookie first-rounder Devin White will man the Buccaneer' interior linebacker corps as they look to improve on a 2018 season that saw them go 5-11.
