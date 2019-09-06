Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Full go Thursday

David (knee) practiced in full Thursday, Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

David underwent a minor knee procedure in early August, and appears to be coming into health just in time for Sunday's season opener. He and rookie first-rounder Devin White will man the Buccaneer' interior linebacker corps as they look to improve on a 2018 season that saw them go 5-11.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week