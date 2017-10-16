Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Fumble return TD in Week 6
David (ankle) collected three tackles (all solo) and returned a fumble 21 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Cardinals.
David didn't generate much from a tackle standpoint while participating in his first game since Week 3, but he made an impact play when he picked up a Larry Fitzgerald fumble early in the fourth quarter and took it 21 yards to the house. The tackle total was his lowest in the three games he's played, but David remains an above-average IDP option for his ability to generate numbers across the stat sheet.
