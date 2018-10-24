Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Getting boost in responsibility

David, who co-led the team with eight tackles (seven solo), including two for loss, in the Week 7 overtime win over the Browns, will call defensive plays in the Week 8 matchup against the Bengals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The news comes straight from defensive coordinator Mark Duffner and is part of the domino effect of Kwon Alexander's season-ending knee injury. David certainly has the experience to serve as the quarterback of the defense, as well as the resume -- factoring in his impressive effort versus the Browns, he's tallied 48 tackles (40 solo), seven tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass defensed over six games.