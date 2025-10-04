default-cbs-image
David (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The 35-year-old has played over 99 percent of the defensive snaps this season and has produced 25 tackles (12 solo), including 1.5 sacks, four QB hits and one pass breakup across four games.

