Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Good to go for Week 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
David (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The 35-year-old has played over 99 percent of the defensive snaps this season and has produced 25 tackles (12 solo), including 1.5 sacks, four QB hits and one pass breakup across four games.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Limited Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Low output in Week 4 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Managing knee issue•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Posts prolific line Sunday•