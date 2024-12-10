Share Video

Link copied!

David recorded seven tackles (five solo) including 1.0 sacks and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 28-13 win versus the Raiders.

The fumble recovery was his first of the year, but David posted seven-plus tackles for the 10th time this season Sunday. Going into Week 15, he's eight stops away from his 11th professional campaign with at least 100 total tackles.

More News