David recorded seven tackles (five solo) including 1.0 sacks and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 28-13 win versus the Raiders.
The fumble recovery was his first of the year, but David posted seven-plus tackles for the 10th time this season Sunday. Going into Week 15, he's eight stops away from his 11th professional campaign with at least 100 total tackles.
