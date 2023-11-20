David, who is believed to have suffered a strained groin in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, will undergo an MRI on Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

David's status for the week ahead is up in the air, but the MRI should provide some clarity on his injury and a potential timeline for his return. If the Nebraska product is unable to suit up in Week 12 against the Colts, SirVocea Dennis will be a candidate to see extra work once again.