David, who is believed to have suffered a strained groin in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, will undergo an MRI on Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
David's status for the week ahead is up in the air, but the MRI should provide some clarity on his injury and a potential timeline for his return. If the Nebraska product is unable to suit up in Week 12 against the Colts, SirVocea Dennis will be a candidate to see extra work once again.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Won't return Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Reaches double-digit tackles again•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Records 14 tackles in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Racks up tackles again in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Records 12 tackles, sack in defeat•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Dominant showing in loss•