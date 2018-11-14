Buccaneers' Lavonte David: In danger of missing Week 11

David's availability for Sunday's road game versus the Giants is in peril due to a sprained MCL in his right knee, Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

David is the Buccaneers' leading tackler with 71 through nine games. His defensive snap share of 98.6 percent would be difficult to account for due to the banged-up nature of the linebacker corps. At the moment, both Kwon Alexander and Jack Cichy reside on IR with ACL tears while Kendell Beckwith (ankle) remains on the Non-Football Injury list. In the end, the Bucs may utilize a majority two-linebacker scheme composed of Adarius Taylor and Devante Bond if David is absent this weekend.