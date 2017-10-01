Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Inactive in Week 4
David (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's Week 4 tilt against the Giants, the team's official site reports.
David's inactive status comes as no surprise, considering he's believed to have a multi-week injury. The Bucs will roll out Cameron Lynch as the Will linebacker against the Giants in his stead.
