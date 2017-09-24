Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Injures ankle Sunday

David suffered a left ankle injury during Sunday's loss at Minnesota, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

An X-ray on David's ankle has already returned negative results, but he's currently wearing a walking boot and requires crutches to move about. The Bengals believe he may be dealing with a high-ankle sprain, which could be confirmed after Monday's MRI. With middle linebacker Kwon Alexander sidelined with a hamstring injury, the Buccaneers could soon be relying upon Kendell Beckwith and Adarius Glanton as their top two linebackers.