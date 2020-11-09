Coach Bruce Arians said that David hyperextended his knee during Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Saints but should be "fine," Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Arians' optimism about David's injury is backed up by the veteran linebacker playing every snap in Sunday's divisional tilt. He may log some limited sessions during the upcoming practice week, but the 30-year-old isn't expected to miss games at this time. David has racked up 67 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four pass breakups and an interception through nine games.