David, who finished the 2021 campaign playing on an injured knee, practiced without limitations on the first day of training camp Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The veteran linebacker was, by his estimation, operating at about 60 percent capacity during the stretch run and playoffs last season due to the injury, which cost him the last three games of the regular campaign. David was able to operate in his usual first-team role Wednesday and head coach Todd Bowles noted the long-time Buc was moving around very well throughout the first session of camp.