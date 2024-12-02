David recorded eight total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 26-23 overtime win over the Panthers.

David served as Tampa Bay's leading tackler in Sunday's overtime win, having now recorded eight total tackles in four of his last five games. The veteran linebacker has continued to produce at a high level in his 13th season in the NFL, tallying 85 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and five passes defended through the Buccaneers' first 12 games. David is expected to remain Tampa Bay's top tackler in a Week 14 matchup against the Raiders, working as the team's primary defensive leader.