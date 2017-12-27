Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Leads Bucs in tackles Sunday

David totaled 11 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.

David was listed as questionable for Sunday's game after sitting out Week 15, but was able to play all 66 defensive snaps in the contest. The 11 tackles marked the third time this season the 27-year-old broke into double digits, although he does have yet to register a sack in 2017.

