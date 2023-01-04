David recorded eight tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers.
David led the Buccaneers' in tackles for the third consecutive game, and he has now posted 120 tackles over 16 contests this season. This is also the 11th-year linebacker's ninth season of 100 tackles or more. David could have a chance to continue piling up tackles Week 18 against the Falcons' rush-heavy offense.
