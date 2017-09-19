Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Leads team in stops Sunday

David totaled nine tackles (eight solo), including one for loss, and also recovered a fumble in Sunday's 29-7 win over the Bears.

The sight of David at the top of the defensive stat sheet isn't necessarily surprising, yet it was actually a rare sight last season, his first in defensive coordinator Mike Smith's scheme. Kwon Alexander's exit with a hamstring injury Sunday certainly helped David rack up more tackle opportunities, but the increased comfortable level he'd displayed this past summer in advance of his second year in the system does appear to have been a harbinger of what was to come. David seemed to be back to his old, instinctive self during the impressive Week 2 effort and appears primed to reclaim his standing as a top IDP option this season.