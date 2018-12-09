Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Leads team in tackles

David recorded 10 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Saints.

David was able to lead his team in tackles for the game, and record his second consecutive game with double digit tackles. The Nebraska product continues to be a strong IDP option, accumulating 93 tackles (74 solo) in just 11 games. David will look to keep it going against the Ravens in Week 15.

More News
Our Latest Stories