Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Leads team in tackles Sunday
David tied for the team-lead in tackles with nine (six solo) while also defensing a pass and recovering a fumble in a 27-21 win over Philadelphia.
David's tackle numbers were identical from Week 1 to Week 2, but his added impact in the passing game made his stat line more impressive. He and the rest of the Buccaneers will look to maintain their momentum and move to 3-0 when they take on the Steelers in Week 3.
