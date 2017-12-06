Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Leads team in tackles

David posted seven tackles (five solo) -- including a half-tackle for loss -- in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Packers.

Just more of the same for David, who's managed at least six tackles in five straight contests. The 27-year-old linebacker continues to be one of the most consistent IDP options on the Bucs, and he's enjoying a nice bounce-back season after posting a career-low 87 stops in 2016.