default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

David recorded 10 tackles (four solo) and recovered a fumble against the Saints in a 23-3 Week 8 victory.

David dealt with a knee injury early in the week but was able to suit up for the contest. He led the Bucs with 10 tackles, reaching the double-digit mark for the second time this season. David is on pace for another triple-digit tackle campaign with 57 stops through eight games.

More News