Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Leads team with 10 stops Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
David recorded 10 tackles (four solo) and recovered a fumble against the Saints in a 23-3 Week 8 victory.
David dealt with a knee injury early in the week but was able to suit up for the contest. He led the Bucs with 10 tackles, reaching the double-digit mark for the second time this season. David is on pace for another triple-digit tackle campaign with 57 stops through eight games.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Playing in Week 8•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Sits out Wednesday's walkthrough•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Notches seven stops in Week 7 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Active for Week 7•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Draws questionable tag for Week 7•