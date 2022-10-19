David recorded 13 tackles (seven solo), including one for loss, during Sunday's 20-18 loss to the Steelers.
David's 13 tackles were good for his season high and marked his second double-digit tackle performance of the season. Across six appearances, the veteran linebacker has totaled 47 tackles, two pass defenses and one sack.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Collects 10 tackles in Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Tallies seven tackles in Week 3•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Strong effort to start season•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Knee in good shape to start camp•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Team-leading tackle tally•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Good to go for divisional round•