Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Leaves game with knee injury
David left Sunday's game against the Vikings with knee injury and didn't return, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
On the bright side, David's X-rays were negative, according to Roy Cummings of WFLA NewsChannel 8. There will likely be more tests on the star linebacker's knee, but this injury further dwindles the Bucs' defensive corps since Kwon Alexander (hamstring) is also out for a few more weeks. David is the fifth defensive starter to end Sunday's game with an ailment of some degree.
