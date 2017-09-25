Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Likely out for a month
David is expected to miss about a month while recovering from a high-ankle sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
David was injured during Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Vikings and spotted using a walking boot and crutches after the game. With fellow linebacker Kwon Alexander (hamstring) already sidelined the Bucs had Adarius Glanton in the starting lineup and utilized Kendell Beckwith in a three-down role. David's upcoming absence will be a major blow to the Tampa Bay defense, particularly if Alexander isn't able to return soon. Beckwith had eight tackles in Sunday's loss and should be a suitable IDP until both David and Alexander are back in the lineup.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Leaves game with knee injury•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Leads team in stops Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Poised for resurgence in '17•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Providing lockdown coverage in camp•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Could see more blitz chances•
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...