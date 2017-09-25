Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Likely out for a month

David is expected to miss about a month while recovering from a high-ankle sprain, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

David was injured during Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Vikings and spotted using a walking boot and crutches after the game. With fellow linebacker Kwon Alexander (hamstring) already sidelined the Bucs had Adarius Glanton in the starting lineup and utilized Kendell Beckwith in a three-down role. David's upcoming absence will be a major blow to the Tampa Bay defense, particularly if Alexander isn't able to return soon. Beckwith had eight tackles in Sunday's loss and should be a suitable IDP until both David and Alexander are back in the lineup.