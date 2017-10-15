Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Likely to play Week 6

David (ankle) is expected to play against the Cardinals on Sunday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

David has been out since Week 3 and was limited in practice this week to earn the questionable tag, but head coach Dirk Koetter indicated in a radio appearance that he will play against the Cardinals. The return of the 27-year-old could provide a big boost for the Buccaneers' defense which is still without starting middle linebacker Kwon Alexander (hamstring).