David (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday.
David hyperextended his knee in Sunday's loss to the Saints but his limited participation on the first day of practice this week is a welcoming sign. The veteran linebacker has only missed seven games through his nine seasons in the NFL and has played in 100 percent of the defensive snaps for Tampa Bay this year.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Injures knee Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Solid performance in victory•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Cleared for Week 7•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Picks up injury•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Another standout effort•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: No injury designation for Week 6•