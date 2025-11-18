David logged four tackles (three solo) and one forced fumble during the Buccaneers' 44-32 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

David played every single defensive snap for a second straight game (and sixth time of the season), but his four stops were his third-lowest of the 2025 campaign. The veteran linebacker is up to 70 combined stops through 10 regular-season games, and despite his low tackling output Sunday, he is on track to record 100-plus tackles for a fourth consecutive season, which would be the 12th time he's done so in his NFL career.