Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Limited showing Wednesday

David (knee) was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice.

The veteran seems to be still recovering from a knee procedure to address a torn meniscus in early August, but is making strides towards a return. That fact that David was able to practice in some capacity bodes well for his chances to suit up Sunday. Expect the team to continue to update his status as Week 1 draws closer.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week