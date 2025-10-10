Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
David (knee) remained limited in Thursday's practice, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
David has been nursing the knee injury for a few weeks but has continued to play through it and has produced 34 tackles (17 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and two pass breakups, including one interception, on more than 99 percent of the defensive snaps through five games.
