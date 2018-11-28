Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Limited to start week

David (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

David was unable to practice in any capacity last week, so his limited participation Wednesday is a step in the right direction. The veteran linebacker continues to work his way back from a sprained MCL, and his status for Sunday's tilt against the Panthers remains in question. If David is unable to suit up Week 13, Riley Bullough should once again receive an uptick in defensive snaps.

