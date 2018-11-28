Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Limited to start week
David (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
David was unable to practice in any capacity last week, so his limited participation Wednesday is a step in the right direction. The veteran linebacker continues to work his way back from a sprained MCL, and his status for Sunday's tilt against the Panthers remains in question. If David is unable to suit up Week 13, Riley Bullough should once again receive an uptick in defensive snaps.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Set for first absence of 2018•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Skips practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: In danger of missing Week 11•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Records eight tackles in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
It took a while, but Jameis Winston and Lamar Jackson look like reliable Fantasy options for...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Corey Davis' season hasn't been without missteps, but the second-year receiver's breakout will...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Big name running backs are missing across the league in Week 13, which creates league-winning...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...