David (knee) was considered to be a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report following the Buccaneers' walkthrough, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

David had a quiet performance in the team's 31-25 loss to Philadelphia in Week 4, compiling three total tackles (one solo). The linebacker was limited to open last week with a knee issue as well, and he'll have two more chances to log a full practice to erase any concern over his availability Sunday in Seattle.