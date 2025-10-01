Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Limited Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
David (knee) was considered to be a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report following the Buccaneers' walkthrough, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
David had a quiet performance in the team's 31-25 loss to Philadelphia in Week 4, compiling three total tackles (one solo). The linebacker was limited to open last week with a knee issue as well, and he'll have two more chances to log a full practice to erase any concern over his availability Sunday in Seattle.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Low output in Week 4 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Practices in full Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Managing knee issue•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Posts prolific line Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Productive in win•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Finishes with nine tackles Week 1•